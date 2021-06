AIKEN COUNTY, Sc (WJBF) – South Carolina Highway Patrol is on the scene of a crash that’s blocking traffic.

The incident occurred at the intersection of Jefferson Davis Highway and Belvedere Clearwater Road around 6:55 Tuesday morning.

According the the South Carolina Highway Patrol Website, injuries are reported. It’s not known how many people are involved or how serious the injuries are.

Motorists should find an alternate route.