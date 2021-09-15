Aiken County Public Schools to have early release days for quarantine instruction training

AIKEN, SC. (WJBF) – Aiken County Public Schools will have early release from Monday, September 27th to Friday, October 1st. This week of early release will provide training for teachers that will help them provide instruction for students in quarantine.

During this week students will get out of school two hours earlier than their normal schedule. All teachers will participate in the training days. The early release will allow teachers to receive additional training on Schoology, the school district’s Learning Management System and Microsoft Teams.

Aiken County Public Schools asks parents for patience and consideration during this time of early release and training period for teachers. According to the ACPS press release, “Parents should not expect all teachers to achieve proficiency at the same time.”

“Increasing our instructional capacity to help thousands of students under quarantine means we need

to provide additional training for our teachers as quickly as possible,” stated Superintendent Laurence.

“We appreciate the support of our parents during this week of early release.”