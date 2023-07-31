AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – Aiken County Public School District now offers restaurant-quality breakfast and lunch at no cost to students.

Tiffany Hobbs tells us about the unique benefits of the new program.

Through a partnership with Chartwells and the Community Eligibility Provision, Aiken County Public School students will enjoy chef-inspired and carefully curated dishes that will foster lifelong learning.

Employees in the Aiken County Public School District’s Food Service Department have spent the summer enhancing their culinary and customer service skills.

Now that school is back in session, students will enjoy a variety of free, freshly-made meals for breakfast and lunch.

“…chef-inspired menu items, items that students like,” said School Food Service Coordinator, Polly Peyinghaus. “As we’re listening to them, we’re making sure we have items on the menu for them.”

Peyinghaus tells us their goal is to provide nourishment to students that will help them succeed in the classroom.

“So that they can focus, so that they’re not tired, so their bellies don’t hurt, so they don’t have headaches,” said Peyinghaus. “And I believe that good nutrition is step one on the journey of education.”

Dr. Francisco Jacome says the movement toward serving students nutritious meals is a reminder of the disadvantages of processed food.

“What happens is that, in the process of cooking them and packaging them and making sure they are lasting a long time, they are stripped for most of the nutrients,” said Dr. Franciso Jacome, Bariatric Surgeon at Doctors’ Hospital.

Dr. Jacome says nearly 17 percent of children are obese or morbidly obese.

About fifteen percent of children experience food insecurity.

“Nutrition is very important for development- not only for physical development, but for mental development,” said Dr. Jacome. “One of the issues that we have with poor nutrition is that our brain…it doesn’t get what it needs, it has a hard time developing.”

In just a few days into the school year, students at North Augusta High School are already feeling the effects of the new food program.

“I still like to eat healthy stuff,” said Nicholas Livingston, a 12th grader at North Augusta High School. “And all of the options they have…even for the picky eaters, it’s pretty good.

“Being able to focus in class- it’s gotten a lot better,” said Christopher Roberts, a 12th grader at North Augusta High School. “I’m definitely leaving the lunchroom more satisfied and full and it helps me to focus a lot better .”

Peyinghaus tells us the school district believes not only in the value of nutritious meals, but accessibility of those meals to all students.

“We feel that every child deserves a meal- breakfast and lunch- everyday,” said Peyinghaus. “And we want to provide that for them. Because we know that we are developing leaders in our school’s these days.”

Peyinghaus tells us the work doesn’t end here- the district plans to get feedback from students to further develop their program. For more information on the Aiken County Public School District’s new food service program and healthy nutrition, you can visit https://www.acpsd.net/SmartEating.