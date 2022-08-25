AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – The Aiken County Public School District is adopting a clear bag procedure for all home athletic events.

According to school officials, spectators can carry one clear tote bag that does not to exceed 12” x 6” x 12” or a Ziplock style bag that is no larger than one gallon.

School officials also say that a small clutch purse not to exceed 4.5” x 6.5” may also be carried along with seat cushions as long as they are no larger than 16” and do not include arms or pockets.

The School District states that no diaper bags or camera bags will be allowed.

School district leaders say that utilizing a screening process that includes a clear bag procedure enhances safety inside athletic venues and speeds up the screening process, and it also supports the Department of Homeland Security’s, “If You See Something, Say Something” campaign.

Officials say that a clear bag is not required in order to carry small permissible items such as keys, wallets, cell phones, credit cards, cash, or anything that should be carried in a pocket.

However, the school district wants the public to know that prohibited items include weapons, drugs, alcohol, tobacco, and electronic cigarettes.

According to the new procedure, if an individual cannot utilize a clear bag due to medical concerns, they will be required to speak with a designated gate administrator, and the medical bag will be subject to search.

The new procedure states that all non-medical items must be placed in a clear bag in accordance with District guidelines.