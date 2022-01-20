Aiken County parents and teachers discuss proposed changes to academic calendar

AIKEN, SC ( WJBF) — During Thursday’s town hall meeting parents had an opportunity to voice their concerns over Aiken County’s proposed modified calendar.



” Parents that attended tonight are concerned about the times that are being taken away during the summertime,” James Smith said.



James Smith said he believes the pandemic may have sparked interest in the modified calendar, but he believes the school system needs to slow down before making a final decision.



” I just feel like as a community we just need to ride the storm a little bit and get more research done for these school systems and modified schedules,” Smith said.



In the modified calendar the school year would start in mid-July or early August and end the first week of June.



Summer break would be shortened to six weeks and after every nine weeks of school, there would be a two-week break.



Some teachers said the modified calendar would help students and teachers with the stress and fatigue that’s come along with school during the pandemic.



” We work these children hard. They’re working harder than they ever have. They’ve lost their stamina for learning and we’re able to get that break that they need in order to feel refreshed and come back to school,” Aiken County teacher Lauren Hall said.



School district leaders said about 12,000 parents responded to a survey about the modified calendar.

Superintendent King Laurence said they are hoping the new calendar system would help make up for learning loss during the pandemic.



A final decision on the modified calendar has not been made yet.