Aiken County officials are investigating a death following an altercation

AIKEN COUNTY (WJBF) – The Aiken County Coroner’s Office along with the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of an Trenton man.

61-year-old Frank Grant of Trenton (Edgefield County) was pronounced dead at 2:24 this morning at Aiken Regional Medical Centers following an altercation.

The altercation took place at a residence on Family Park Circle, Trenton (Aiken County) shortly after 1:00 this morning.

Mr. Grant is reported to have gotten into an altercation with residents of the home. During the altercation, Grant was placed in a choke hold until he became unconscious.

Details of this altercation is under investigation, an autopsy is scheduled for this morning in Newberry.

