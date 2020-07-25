Aiken County, North Augusta leaders want new Savannah Bluff Lock and Dam to be owned locally

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — Aiken County leaders say, when it comes to the Lock and Dam, the future of the Savannah River Pool should be up to local elected officials and out of the hands of some leaders in Washington.

“The water pool at the River is super important for not just future economic developments, but what’s happening right now. Also the recreation aspect of the water pool is super important for the South Carolina, as well as the Georgia side of the River,” Aiken County Council Vice-Chairman Andrew Siders told NewsChannel 6’s Shawn Cabbagestalk.

Siders and other lawmakers are looking into what can be done at the lock and dam.

“What we would like to do is in essence take over so we would have control and wouldn’t be facing the future issues that we’re facing now with the draw-downs and the threats of removal,” he added.

An amendment is now on the table that would reauthorize the lock and dam and require the secretary of the army to provide $53 million for repair maintenance and operation to North Augusta, Augusta-Richmond County, and Aiken County.

It would also require the Georgia Ports Authority to provide $22 million to create a fish habitat for migratory fish to use as a spawning area below the lock and dam.

Shawn asked Vice-Chairman Siders, “Do you know at this point if Aiken County would provide financial support to North Augusta and Augusta-Richmond County, if the federal government pays for the renovations?”

“Well, it would be a consortium of the three,” Vice-Chairman Siders shared. “It would be everyone coming together on this because it’s important to Georgia as well. So we were just putting our support in there saying that we would like to see this happen,” he added.

Support has surfaced in Congress. Senator Graham and others are working in the federal level with the Army Corps of Engineers. “If we didn’t have any federal presence, this thing would be dead in the water because quite honestly, they do as they please. They do what they feel is in the best interest of the core,” Vice-Chairman Siders added.

Recently, officials with the corps announced they want to tear down the Lock and Dam and replace it with a rock weir. If a rock weir were to built, some say the river’s water levels would go down about two feet.

Officials are optimistic this new piece of legislation will pass.