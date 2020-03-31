Aiken County meal distribution for Spring Break

Cafeteria workers fill buses to distribute grab and go lunches from Conte Community School in Pittsfield, Massachusetts, Monday, March 16,2020. The lunches provide a good meal for children while schools are closed due to coronavirus. (Ben Garver/The Berkshire Eagle via AP)

AIKEN COUNTY (WJBF) – Aiken County Public Schools has been granted a waiver to distribute multiple days of meals to students to allow a much-needed break for employees.

Today, Tuesday, March 31st, two breakfast and two lunch meals will be available for pick up at all schools and will be delivered along regular bus routes. The distribution will cover student meals through Thursday morning’s breakfast. There will be no food distribution on Wednesday, April 1 as our staff will be preparing meals for the remainder of the week and Spring Break.

On Thursday, April 2nd, two breakfast and two lunch meals will be available for pick up at all schools and will be delivered along regular bus routes.

On Friday, April 3rd, meals for students for the week of Spring Break will be available at central grab-and-go school site locations between the hours of 10:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. No bus deliveries will be made.

Families wanting student meals during the Spring Break holiday are urged to pick up those meals on Friday between 10:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. at one of the following locations:

Aiken High School

Kennedy Middle School

North Augusta High School

Midland Valley High School

Graniteville Elementary School

AL Corbett Middle School

Ridge Spring-Monetta High School

Silver Bluff High School.

As with all food distribution during this closure, the child or children should be present.

Aiken County school leaders thank you in advance for planning ahead to pick up or be delivered food on Tuesday and Thursday and to pick up your food for Spring Break on Friday at the designated food distribution sites.

