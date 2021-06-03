Aiken County man accused of spying on woman renting Air BNB

AIKEN COUNTY (WJBF) – Wednesday, June 2nd, agents of the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) arrested 67-year old Rhett Riviere.

The incident occurred on May 17th & 18 on the 100 block of 3rd Avenue, near downtown Aiken.

The arrest warrant states Riviere is accused of secretly video taping another person without her consent while the she was in the bedroom of a rental home.

He has been charged with voyeurism.

Google defines voyeurism as the practice of gaining sexual pleasure from watching others when they are naked or engaged in sexual activity.

Riviere was booked at the Aiken County Detention Center.