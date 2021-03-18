Aiken County Man Arrested on Child Sexual Abuse Material* Charges

NORTH AUGUSTA (WJBF) – A North Augusta man has been arrested for several online sex crimes.

42-year old, Joshua Morgan Bridges, is behind bars on five charges connected to the Sexual Exploitation of Minors.

Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force investigators with the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office made the arrest March 15th.

Bridges is charged with five counts of Sexual Exploitation of a Minor in the 3rd degree, a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment on each count.

*Child sexual abuse material, or CSAM, is a more accurate reflection of the material involved in these heinous and abusive crimes. “Pornography” can imply the child was a consenting participant. Globally, the term child pornography is being replaced by CSAM for this reason.