Aiken County man arrested on Child Sexual Abuse Material charges

AIKEN , S.C. (WJBF) – The South Carolina Attorney announced the arrest of 66-year old Jimmy David Pritchett of Aiken on five charges connected to the sexual exploitation of minors.

Investigators received a CyberTipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) which led them to Pritchett.

Investigators state Pritchett possessed multiple files of child sexual abuse material.

Pritchett was arrested on September 23rd, 2021. He is charged with five counts of Sexual Exploitation of a Minor.