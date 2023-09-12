AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced the arrest of 27-year-old Johnathan Mackie Bryant of Warrenville, S.C.

Bryant was wanted on seven charges connected to the Attempted Sexual Exploitation of a Minor.

Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force investigators with the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department made the arrest.

Investigators state Bryant solicited a person he believed to be a minor for sex and sent sexually explicit images to a person he believed to be a minor.

Bryant was arrested on September 5, 2023.

He is charged with:

four counts of criminal solicitation of a minor, a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment on each count;

three counts of attempted dissemination of obscene material to a person under age eighteen, a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment on each count.

This case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office.