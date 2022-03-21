AIKEN COUNTY, South Carolina (WJBF) — One Aiken County man has been arrested for assaulting a woman after going through her cell phone.

According to the incident report, Brandon Taylor went through the victim’s phone early Sunday morning and observed a conversation she was having with one of her friends.

The victim says that Taylor became very angry and started yelling and screaming at her.

The victim also states that she started screaming for help, and then, Taylor covered her mouth so that she could not scream even to the point where she started not being able to breathe.

The report continues with Taylor picking up a firearm and saying that he was going to kill her with the gun.

When officers arrived at the Aiken Regional Medical Center, the responding officer says they noticed bruises around the victim’s face and mouth.

The victim also says that at the time of the incident, the child that they share did witness what took place between Taylor and the victim.

Authorities say Taylor was arrested with the charge of Domestic Violence of a High and Aggravated Nature.