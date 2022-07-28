AIKEN, South Carolina (WJBF) – An Aiken man has been arrested and charged with two counts of Voyeurism.

According to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED), Rhett Riviere, 68, was arrested after confessing to knowingly recording two people without their knowledge or consent while they were in the bathroom and/or bedroom of a rental space.

The incident occurred between April and June of 2001 according to investigators.

Authorities say that Riviere has been booked at the Aiken County Detention Center.