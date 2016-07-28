Aiken County kids keep skills sharp at camp

CLEARWATER, S.C. (WJBF) – Summer setback–that’s what some educators call the reading loss that can occur when students are out of school.

Aiken County Schools and the Boys and Girls Club are teaming up to help hundreds of students hold on to what they’ve learned.

“Three times eight is 24. You got to find something that’s similar to 24,” said Rebecca Dover.

These Aiken County kids are revving up their math and reading skills. Each day they listen to stories.

“Most of the time, John Midas was a very nice boy.”

“I like it, Its fun cause you can do all types of typing games.”

These children are among some 350 kids involved in a summer camp. It’s the first year the Boys and Girls Club has partnered with Aiken County Schools.

“Our typical day starts at 7:15 when the kids come in and eat breakfast that’s provided for them. We have four hours of academics, lunch and then the Boys and Girls Club takes us over.”

“We take them swimming, we have in house field trips, basically our job is to make sure the children are having fun this summer.”

Amid all this fun, something else is happening.

“I was struggling with my reading and I wanted to become a better reader.”

The camp appears to be working.

“They’re meeting the standards. We see them going up in their levels and we’re really excited all around.”

Other Aiken County students are taking part in an online program called the Virtual Summer Enrichment Opportunity.

A drawing is held each week for those who score 70 percent on their core activities. Four lucky students receive gift cards–just a little incentive to motivate kids to spend part of the summer preparing for the next school year.