Search is on for man involved in Aiken County shooting incident

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the person who they say is responsible for a shooting incident on Thursday, June 27.

Christopher Shaquaan Williams, 24, is wanted for attempted robbery, attempted murder, and weapon possession.

Those charges stem from an incident on Bonnie Blue Drive at around 7 p.m.

Authorities found the victim “who appeared to have been injured from apparent gunshot wounds,” officials said.

A witness, briefly detained, told officers Williams and the victim were involved in a verbal altercation that resulted in the shooting.

Williams fled the area before deputies arrived.

The victim was transported to an area hospital for emergency treatment by Aiken County EMS.

Further investigation revealed that the detained witness, 20-year-old Lachelle Guzman-Smith and Williams conspired to rob the victim that resulted in the shooting, authorities added.

Guzman-Smith was arrested and charged with attempted armed robbery, attempted murder and possession during the commission of violent crime.

Meanwhile, Williams is described as an African-American male, standing at approximately 5’09” and weighing about 180 pounds.

He should be considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information, contact the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office at (803) 648-6811. You can provide information anonymously through Midlands Crime Stoppers. Your tip could earn you a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person(s) responsible for any crime.