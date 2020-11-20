Aiken County house fire under investigation

AIKEN COUNTY (WJBF) – Aiken County Sheriff’s Deputies and the Fire Department responded to a house fire on the 9100 block of Gregory Road just after 7:30 a.m., November 20th.

Once on the scene, they found the home was fully engulfed in flames.

After fire crews put out the blaze, a body was found inside. Two other victims were taken to a local hospital.

Sheriff’s Investigators and Aiken County Coroner’s office responded to the home where they began working on this investigation.

South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) also responded to assist with the investigation to determine the origin and cause of the fire.

The investigation is still ongoing and any further information will be provided as it becomes available.

If anyone has any information on this case, please contact the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office at (803) 648-6811.

