WAGENER, S.C. (WJBF) – A Double Dutch jump roping group out of Wagener known as ‘Girl Squad’ has taken home numerous national and state titles, and they’re only just jumping into it.

The group of nine and ten-year-olds formed in August of 2022.

“I had to start off by turning, and it was really hard at first because I didn’t know how, and over time I got better,” said My’Jewel Adams-Moore, a group member.

Since then, they’ve been dedicated to being number one. In fact, this past weekend they won first place at a competition in New Jersey.

“It’s really fun, and you get to make new friends on the way and then you can travel to different places,” said Ali Williams, a group member.

They’ve been practicing every day at different locations in Salley and Wagener, and are hoping to one day have their own recreational center to practice in.

“It would be nice if the city councils could come together and get a recreation center for the community,” said Lacie Doolittle, the coach. “For kids to have a safe place to go rather than being out on the streets, gangbanging, doing bad things when they could be doing it positively inside a youth center, that’s what we need.”

Doolittle, a former Double Dutch jumper herself, has been incorporating Bible teachings into her coaching lessons to inspire the girls.

“She’ll say like, God strengthens you to walk, talk, jump, turn so if you can walk and talk you can jump and turn,” said Hailey Jackson, a group member.

“I’m able to give back and pour out what was poured into me,” Doolittle said. “It’s a way of giving back. It’s a youth outreach and I’m also using it as a youth ministry as well. Training champions for Christ with the incorporation of the sport of Double Dutch.”

The group will compete for another national title in December at the Apollo Theater in New York, and they’re hoping to take home the gold.