AIKEN COUNTY, Sc ( WJBF) – An early morning fire in Aiken County sent two people to the hospital.

It happened about 2:30 Wednesday morning at a home on Washington Drive off Willison Road.

A mother and 4-year old child inside the home were taken to the burn center at Doctors hospital.

No word on their conditions.

We don’t yet know if a third person inside the home was injured or what sparked the fire.

This is a developing story.