AIKEN COUNTY (WJBF) – The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly crash.

It happened Monday night between 11:00pm and midnight on Briar Patch Lane in Aiken County.

We’re told a utility vehicle turned over on the highway and ejected a passenger from the vehicle, and took off.

That passenger died.

The Multi-disciplinary Accident Investigation Team (MAIT) is assisting with the accident at this time.

No further details have been released.

This is a developing story.