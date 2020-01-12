Aiken County detention deputy arrested, fired

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – Aiken County Sheriff’s Office reports 38-year-old Christopher Robert Erikson turned himself in to Aiken Public Safety Officers Sunday around 7:00 a.m. There was an arrest warrant out for him for Pointing and Presenting. Authorities say it stems from an investigation that started Friday. Erikson is a five year member of the Sheriff’s Office, assigned to the Detention Division. Once arrested, he was fired.

“Accountability is one of the tenets for the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office”, said Sheriff Michael Hunt. “It is inexcusable for any officer to tarnish the badge of this Office where it can have a lasting affect on the law enforcement community.”

Erikson was off duty at the time the incident was reported and did not involve an agency issued weapon.