Clearwater, SC (WJBF) – The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office reports a shooting that left one man dead. Investigators responded to the intersection of Belvedere Road and Augusta Road just after 5 p.m. for reports of multiple shots near Jefferson Davis Hwy at Belvedere Road. Witness reported seeing people from four separate cars shooting at each other with handguns. The sheriff’s office reports a 22-year-old Black man was found in the driver’s seat of his car, behind a home on Augusta Road. Investigators believe this shooting may have been a result of a disturbance from an event at Midland Valley High School. The Aiken County Coroner’s Office is assisting with this investigation.

The sheriff’s office is in the early stages of this investigation. Anyone with any information that would lead to the whereabouts and identities of any suspects should contact the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office at

(803) 648-6811. These suspects should be considered as armed and dangerous. You can provide

information anonymously through Midlands Crime Stoppers. Your tip could earn you a cash

reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person(s) responsible for any

crime.

Phone tip-1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372)

Web tip- www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and click Submit a Tip.

Mobile tip- Download the new P3 Tips app on your Apple or Android Device.