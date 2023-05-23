AIKEN, SC (WJBF)- During Tuesday’s Aiken County Council budget work session, elected officials each requested funds to help fulfill their department needs.

The Aiken County Coroner says he has been short-stagger since the start of the pandemic.

He says he needs to add a deputy coroner. He’s also asking for an 8% pay increase for employees.

“I don’t think it’s an unreasonable request right now at the coroners office we’re dealing with an average of almost two thousand cases a year” said Darryl Ables, Aiken County Coroners office

The Public Defenders office is asking for more lawyers.

“I provisionally put in three attorney positions this year because the state has done it again they are funding three new attorney positions to add to the attorneys I already have” said Grant Gibbons, Aiken County Public Defender.

With the resignation of councilman Willar Hightower, there will need to be a special election. The elections director says this may add to their workload and highlight the need for more clerks.

“ we keep hearing what are we going to do for 2024 so without additional staff that’s the question we ask also” said Cynthia Holland, Director of Registration and elections.

The sheriff’s office also asked for a 15% salary increase for the detention center employees.