Aiken, SC (WJBF) – A single-vehicle crash on Sand Bar Ferry Road has left one man dead.

On Saturday, September 17, at 12pm the Coroner’s Office responded to the 1400 block of Sand Bar Ferry Road, Beech Island after a vehicle was found overturned in a drainage ditch.

45-year-old Paul E. Marsh Jr was driving a 2005 Dodge Dakota truck traveling east on Sand Bar Ferry Road when the vehicle ran off right side of the road, struck a guard rail, and overturned.

An investigation determined the crash occurred several hours prior to the vehicle being found.

Marsh was restrained and died on the scene from blunt force injuries.

The Coroner’s Office along with Highway Patrol are continuing with the investigation. Toxicology analysis are

pending.