Aiken County Coroner’s Office investigating inmate death

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – The Aiken County Coroner’s Office is investigating the death of an inmate at the Aiken County Detention Center.

Deputies found the inmate unresponsive in their cell Thursday morning at 8:05 am.

The victim was transported to Aiken Regional Medical Centers where doctors pronounced them dead at 5:23 pm.

The victim will be autopsied in Newberry, S.C..

South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) is continuing the investigation. More information will be given as it becomes available and the next of kin is notified.