AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – The Aiken County Coroner’s office is investigating a deadly crash.

It happened Sunday evening around 6:15 p.m. on Coleman Bridge Road near Quattlebaum Road.

The coroner says the driver ran off the road, struck a culvert, overturned then hit a utility pole, the vehicle then caught fire.

The driver was the only person inside and died at the scene.

An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday, it will help determine the victim’s ID.

The Coroner’s Office along with Highway Patrol are continuing with the investigation.