Aiken County authorities investigating shooting

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the person responsible for a shooting, Thursday morning.

Aiken County Sheriff Deputies responded at around 2:49 a.m. to 1925 Edgefield Hwy in reference to a shooting incident.

Authorities found a male with a single gunshot wound to his face. He was transported to a local hospital by Aiken County EMS. A second male victim without any injures was also located.

It was reported that the victims were driving in the area of Dallas Circle when the vehicle they were in was shot at. Investigators discovered that there were multiple rounds fired that struck the vehicle.

The suspect or suspects are unknown at this time.

If you have any information on this case, contact the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office at (803) 648-6811. You can provide information anonymously through Midlands Crime Stoppers. Your tip could earn you a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person(s) responsible for any crime.