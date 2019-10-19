Aiken County Atlantic Broadband customers experiencing outage

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) — Some residents in Aiken County, South Carolina are experiencing outages for certain services.

Atlantic Broadband customers are experiencing outages to phone, internet and cable services. Residents say that they first started noticing issues just before 6 p.m. Friday.

The service provider said that the outage is due to fiber damage caused by city water company crews working near their facility. Technicians have located the break and are working to restore services.

UPDATE: Our technicians have located a fiber optic break and are working to to restore phone, internet and cable services in Aiken, SC. and surrounding areas. At this time an estimated time for full restoration of services to all subscribers is not available. — Atlantic Broadband (@AtlanticBBInc) October 19, 2019

“At this time an estimated time for full restoration of services to all subscribers is not available,” officials added.