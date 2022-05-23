AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF)– Aiken and Edgefield Counties are working out the details of an improvement project for Bettis Academy Road.

“This is a hotspot for traffic congestion and we expect to see more over the next couple of decades,” Assistant County Administrator and Planning Director Joel Duke said.

City leaders say the seven and a half mile stretch of Bettis Academy Road has seen incredible growth over the past few years with no end in sight.

“We have tremendous amounts of what we call rooftops, number of homes being built here up and down Bettis Academy Road. As someone who’s been in the area for many decades, I’ve never seen growth like this in such a small area,” Aiken County Council Chairman Gary Bunker said.

All the growth is backing up traffic on Bettis Academy Road, which is only two lanes. Residents say a two-lane road is no longer doable.

“I mean it’s traffic coming both ways when you try to go out,” resident Eunice New said.

One of Aiken County Planning and Development’s ideas is to expand the road from two-lanes to four.

“This highway has been under discussion for years and I think it’s time. The timing is excellent. I think this community will benefit,” former Edgefield resident Thomas Settles said.

At the public input session, Aiken County Planning and Development asked people to fill out a comment sheet with their ideas.

“We want to hear what the folks have to say because they may have details that the planning folks might not know,” Bunker said.

You can mail or email your comments to Aiken County Planning and Development until June 23. The project is expected to be completed in early December.

It’s funded by South Carolina Department of Transportation and the Federal Highway Administration.