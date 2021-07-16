Aiken County Animal Shelter is in “crisis mode,” full capacity

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF)– The Aiken County Animal Shelter is at full capacity. The shelter has taken in over 160 animals in the past two weeks alone.

All 84 dog kennels at the shelter are full, and Thursday, 15 more dogs were brought in.

“They’re coming in not knowing what’s going on, why am I here?” shelter manager, Bobby Arthurs said. “They can smell all these other animals. Then you’re putting them in a cage with over 100, 150 dogs and it’s just a nightmare right now.”

Friends of the Animal Shelter (FOTAS) went to Facebook saying, “The shelter does not want to have to make hard decisions, but dogs are doubled up in the intake kennels and we need your help.”

The post now has over 900 shares, and they’re hoping for a major outcome.

“We open in a few minutes. 12 o’clock we’ll be open for intake and I know people are coming in,” Arthurs said.

And for those not ready to adopt, Arthur says the shelter is in desperate need of foster families.

“It may be anywhere from two weeks, could be two weeks to a month to foster. Maybe a week,” Arthurs said. “Just for that moment in time because we’re so overrun.”

Arthurs says if you’re looking to adopt an animal, always check your local shelter first.

“Our shelter pets are the most lovable pets, we have some great pets up for adoption right now,” Arthurs said.

Adoption hours are

11 AM – 5 PM Monday/Wednesday/Friday

11 AM – 7 PM Tuesday/Thursday

11 AM – 4:30 PM Saturday

