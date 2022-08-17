AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – If you are looking for a loving pet that will make a wonderful addition to your home, there is an opportunity for you coming up.

The Aiken County Animal Shelter (ACAS) and Friends of the Animal Shelter (FOTAS) will be holding Clear the Shelter Day, which organizers say is the facility’s biggest adoption event of the year.

The big day will take place Saturday, August 20th from 9 A.M. to noon.

Organizers say all of the adoptable pets will be sponsored and available for no charge during this event.

Organizers also want the public to know that this event will mostly take place outdoors with dogs brought out to potential adopters.

For more information about Clear the Shelter Day, please go to the FOTAS Aiken website, where you can view photos and details about all the animals available for adoption.

For those who are interested, you also can call the Aiken County Animal Shelter at (803) 642-1537 (option #3) or email info@fotasaiken.org.