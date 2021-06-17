Aiken County Animal Shelter and FOTAS to hold 10-day PICK ME! event in June

AIKEN, SC (WJBF) – The Aiken County Animal Shelter is experiencing an unusually high intake of homeless pets and the shelter is at full capacity. FOTAS and the ACAS are having a Pick Me! adoption event from June 18th-27th.

During the 10-day event, the county shelter will offer discounts and in some cases, waive adoption fees.

The statewide adoption event is sponsored by Petco Love in partnership with BOBS from Skechers. Dozens of shelters, Petco locations and rescues in the state are participating.

Pick Me! SC is organized by No Kill South Carolina 2024. The goal is to save 1,500 lives through adoption. U.S. veterans and active military members can adopt a pet from Aiken County Animal Shelter compliments of FOTAS.

If you would like to stop by the shelter, it is located at 333 Wire Road in Aiken.

Adoption hours are from 11:00 – 5:00 Monday, Wednesday, and Friday; 11:00-7:00 on Tuesday and Thursday and 11:00-4:30 on Saturday.

For more information, contact FOTAS at info@FOTASaiken.org or call Aiken County Animal Shelter at 803-642-1537 and choose option 3.

Meet your future furbabies below!!!