AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) — The Aiken community is rallying behind Ashton Rickard, the teenager seriously injured in a shooting on Wednesday, June 7, at Walmart on Richland Avenue.

“I also lived in Sandy Hook, Connecticut, so I understand what community pride is and how family comes together in a horrible situation,” said Carol Powell.

From organizing a meal train, where people can donate gift cards from local restaurants, to creating cards and launching a GoFundMe page, the community has stepped up to help Ashton. Updates on her progress are being shared on social media. “We are in prayer for this family, and knowing that she’s doing well and recovering from this incident just keeps us all mindful that prayers do work,” added Vicki Woody.

Local businesses like Vikki’s… A Unique Boutique has also joined the cause. “We just brainstormed. What we have is fashion, shared Woody. So the Fashion for Ashton came about, and that’s what we ran with. So on Saturday, we’re gonna do the fashion for Ashton. 25% of the proceeds will go toward the family,” she said.

In addition, Mercy Church will host a blood drive. Vendor Street will be selling #AshtonStrong car decals. Also, SoulShine Yoga & Wellness will accept get-well-soon cards over at The American Legion. “I think that’s wonderful around here. That’s one of the reasons I even moved to this community, that it’s so together and good people supporting each other, and it’s just everybody you meet is so friendly and cares,” said Donna Dring.

Messages of love and encouragement continue to pour in, with the Aiken Information Facebook page serving as a platform for support. “I’m new to this community, so I don’t know Ashton’s family, but I think that that’s just an indicator of how close knit Aiken is that if you know the family or if you don’t, the whole community and all of Aiken and all around want to come together and support this family,” added Vikki’s… A Unique Boutique Sales Associate Hilary Erde.

“I think it’s a wonderful thing that the community comes together. It was a very tragic situation that in my mind was just inexplicable. And I certainly wish the best for her and her parents and family and wish her a speedy recovery,” said Rick Endler.

Meanwhile, the blood drive at Mercy Church on Whiskey Road will take place Saturday from noon until six.