Aiken Co. school leaders to hold back-to-school Q&A regarding safety

AIKEN COUNTY, Sc (WJBF) – On Thursday, August 13th, beginning at 5:00 p.m. the Aiken County Public School District’s Communications Department will host a Back-2-School Safely question and answer panel and offer individual interview sessions with members of our school district’s back to school leaders.
NewsChannel 6 will be there to ask school leaders questions about how they plan welcome students and staff back to school safely.
