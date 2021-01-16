Aiken Co. Officials arrest man involved in Aiken shooting

AIKEN-

Update – Investigators have arrested 37-year-old Darry Jackson Redding of Windsor, SC as a result of the early morning shooting investigation.

Witnesses in the home reported hearing at least two gunshots during the altercation and that Redding ran from the home after the incident.



Additional officers responding to the home, spotted a gray color Chevy Impala leaving

the area. Deputies pursued the vehicle until it came to a stop in the 400

block of Gooseneck Road.

Redding, the driver of the fleeing vehicle, was taken into custody where he was later transported by Aiken County EMS with two gunshot wounds to the wrist. Redding was arrested by Richmond County Sheriff’s deputies and taken to the Richmond County Detention Center where he is being held pending extradition.

Redding faces several charges including involuntary manslaughter. This investigation is ongoing.

—————

The Aiken County Coroner’s Office along with the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the shooting death of an Aiken man.

It happened around 4 this morning.

The Coroner’s Office was called to Augusta University Medical Center after doctors pronounced 44-year-old Jesse Dale Senterfeitdead from a gunshot wound. An altercation between Mr. Senterfeit and another male occurred at 145 Inez Ln, that resulted in Mr. Senterfeit being fatally shot.

Mr. Senterfeit will be autopsied in Newberry. The Coroner’s Office and the Sheriff’s Office are continuing with the investigation.