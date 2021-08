AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) - Chandler Law Firm and Alison South Marketing Group are hosting the 11th annual Fit 4 School event. The event provides students with free school supplies, health screenings and haircuts by Aiken School of Cosmetology and Barbering.

The Fit 4 School event will be from 10am - 1pm on Saturday, Augusta, 7th at the Aiken County Family YMCA on 621 Trolley Line Road in Graniteville.