Aiken City Leaders to meet to discuss COVID-19 and ordinances

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

AIKEN (WJBF) – Changes could be coming to the City of Aiken.

Tonight, Monday 23rd, members of the city council are scheduled to vote on two coronavirus related ordinances.

They’ll vote on whether to suspend council meetings, and they’ll vote on small business recovery loans.

The meeting is tonight at 7pm in the Council Chambers of the Municipal Building.

Latest Headlines:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories