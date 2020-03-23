AIKEN (WJBF) – Changes could be coming to the City of Aiken.
Tonight, Monday 23rd, members of the city council are scheduled to vote on two coronavirus related ordinances.
They’ll vote on whether to suspend council meetings, and they’ll vote on small business recovery loans.
The meeting is tonight at 7pm in the Council Chambers of the Municipal Building.
Latest Headlines:
- Street racing crash causes power pole to tilt
- Tokyo Olympics seem sure to happen — but in 2021, not 2020
- Aiken City Leaders to meet to discuss COVID-19 and ordinances
- Live VIPIR 6 Forecast Monday, March 23, 2020
- National Guard to deploy against coronavirus in NY, California, Washington