Aiken city leaders get update on new development project

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) — City leaders in Aiken are learning more about a major revitalization effort in the downtown area.

“It struggled for a long time to be a hotel where people would wanna stay,” Michael Kimmerly told NewsChannel 6’s Aiken Bureau Chief Shawn Cabbagestalk about Hotel Aiken. Kimmerly has lived in Aiken for more than 20 years. He has seen the transformation in the city. “The theater behind us wasn’t here when I got here and it’s really helped things get booming in downtown Aiken and the Alley, the restaurants change all the time, but it’s always a nice place to go,” he said.

City leaders want to continue to make Aiken a destination for visitors and a place locals are proud of. Safety inspectors took a look at the bones of Hotel Aiken to find out what issues, if any, could stop the process. The report found the building has two areas that are in bad enough shape that it could prevent the use of the historic building as a part of the final plan. So the future of Hotel Aiken could be up in the air- and will be a major part of the design review board’s discussion during the meeting on March 1st.

“In the developer’s mind necessitates that they believe the developers believe that requesting a demolition is the correct path to go forward. And that is the direction they will be taking the developers will,” Aiken City Manager Stuart Bedenbaugh said.

If the final plan includes the historic hotel- A master plan shows the number of multifamily units in the apartments, how many “keys” will be available for the hotel, and the size of the conference center. We also learned about the parking structure slated for the area and the changes for Newberry Street.

“They are proposing to going out approximately 50 feet into the roadway and building out east onto Newberry street which would call trigger the road realignment but it would also keep the buildings, in any proposed development project, in line with the rest of the architecture and development of downtown. ” he added.