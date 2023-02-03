Aiken, SC (WJBF) – “ Aiken Center for the arts has art programming year-round in a great deal of that programming is free we support our industry in our area we have different exhibitors local artists that share their works with the community in our gallery shop” said Caroline Gwinn, Director for Aiken Center for the arts.

The Aiken Antique show has been showcasing art for 23 years. It’s the only fundraising event for the arts center.

Caroline Gwinn who is the director says the show has grown over the years.

” There are 21 dealers from across the south east and each one has their own specialty and they spend so much care time in curating each one of these booths and they’re all very different” said Gwinn.

Art Exhibitors have participated in the show for years, with more than three decades of experience In the art industry.

It’s pretty amazing because I get to talk to a lot of people here but the most important thing is over the last seven years I have made lifelong friends in Aiken so for me it’s more about the hugging than the selling” said Kirk Moore, Art Exhibitor

“I’ve been doing it for 33 years and I started in Greensboro, North Carolina and I’m going to finish. I’m 83 years old and I plan to stay in the business until I take my last breath” said Charlie Lavene, art exhibitor.

The show has plenty of events for folks to enjoy all weekend.

“Sunday we have a special strip and grits and a bloody Mary bar we open at 11 o’clock on Sunday 10 o’clock on Saturday and it’s no better way to spend a weekend with friends” said Gwinn.