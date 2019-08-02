Aiken authorities searching for suspects in two armed robberies

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance for information that would lead to identifying the suspects involved in two robberies.

Authorities say on Wednesday, July 31 at around 9:30 p.m., two suspects wearing masks and armed with firearms, entered the Gulf Gas Station on Pine Log Road demanding money from the clerk.

One of the suspects forced a customer to the ground while the other pointed his weapon at the clerk, demanding her to empty the register.

Before leaving the scene, investigators say, the second suspect took a box of cigars. The pair fled towards Storm Branch Road before deputies arrived.

A short time later around 9:50 p.m., deputies responded to the Dollar General on Williston Road for reports of an armed robbery.

The victims told authorities that three males entered the store wearing masks and armed with firearms, demanding money from the clerk.

Customers in the store were told to get on the ground while at gunpoint, officials say.

One of the suspects stole a purse from a customer while another took an undetermined about of money from the register.

The three suspects fled the area before deputies arrived, as well.

These suspects should be considered armed and dangerous. It has been determined that both incidents involved the same suspects.

If anyone has any information on this case or the whereabouts of these suspects, we ask them to contact the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office at (803) 648-6811 or Midlands Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.