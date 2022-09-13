AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – If you are looking for a career in healthcare or for some type of career advancement, AGY may be the place for you.

AGY is hosting an open job fair on Thursday, September 15th at 2556 Wagener Road in Aiken, South Carolina from 8:30 to 11 A.M.

Officials say that they have entry level manufacturing positions starting up to $22 an hour.

Potential employees are asked to be prepared with the following:

No contact lenses

Wear close- toed shoes

Bring form of ID

Visit the AGY website for more information on the open job fair.