AUGUSTA, GA. (WJBF) – All eyes could be on the skies over Augusta Regional Airport next spring. Augusta’s Aviation Commission approved a proposal for an air show that will take place next May.

Organizers say the show will not cause any problems with airport operations.

Augusta Regional’s Aviation Commission approved an air show proposal by B. Lilley Productions– for next spring– after two weeks.

“The air show wouldn’t impact anything, so it’s a nice flow– nothing would kind of be in interference to an airshow,” Director of Aviation Services Kenneth Hinkle said.

The event is scheduled to be held May 13th and 14th of next year, following Masters week.

During Thursday morning’s Aviation Commission meeting, details like budget and other demographics were discussed.

Commissioners also talked about potential traffic problems, which have been an issue in the past.

“So, it’s not going to be, you know, everybody that can come out. So, they’re going to have a limited number of how many people that can actually purchase tickets,” Hinkle said.

But, those who would still like to watch, are encouraged to do so from the comfort of their homes.

With this being the first show at Augusta Regional in more than 20 years, the commission wants to make sure it’s done right.

“The airport is gonna pretty much get out the way and say ‘hey let the professionals uh manage the airshow. You know, we’re excited about the um acts that are coming, the different jet teams, the different acts that locally we couldn’t procure ourselves,” Hinkle said.