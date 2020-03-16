AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Augusta Regional Airport has canceled the Pet Adoption Day scheduled for Friday, March, 20th.
According to a news released, the cancellation comes among many as the CSRA takes precations against COVID-19 pandemic.
All agencies involved agreed to hold the event on another date.
Latest Headlines:
- AGS pet adoption day canceled due to corona virus
- Columbia County schools to close due to coronavirus outbreak
- Government official: Coronavirus vaccine trial starts Monday
- 5 dead, including officer and gunman, in Missouri shooting
- After floods, soggy south Georgia fears spread of mosquitoes