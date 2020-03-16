AGS pet adoption day canceled due to corona virus

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Augusta Regional Airport has canceled the Pet Adoption Day scheduled for Friday, March, 20th.

According to a news released, the cancellation comes among many as the CSRA takes precations against COVID-19 pandemic.

All agencies involved agreed to hold the event on another date.

