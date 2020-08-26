Aggravated Stalking suspect sought by RCSO

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 32-year old Cortney Jamaul Hobbs.

Hobbs is wanted for Aggravated Stalking.

The incident happened Tuesday, August 25th on the 500 block of Martin Lane in Augusta.

If you know anything incident or of Hobbs’ whereabouts, contact the RCSO.

