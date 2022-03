AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in locating an Aggravated Assault suspect.

Reports say 42-year old Francis Jerome Padgett is wanted for an incident that happened March 4th, on the 2400 block of Wilkshire Drive in Augusta.

Any information concerning this suspect, please contact at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.