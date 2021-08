AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in locating an Aggravated Assault suspect.

Carl Jones is wanted in reference to an incident that occurred on August 1st at 2040 Broad Street.

Jones is considered armed and dangerous.

If you know anything on the suspect’s whereabouts or the incident in question, contact the RCSO at 706-821-1080.