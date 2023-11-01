RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in locating an Aggravated Assault suspect.

The alleged incident happened September 9th on the 3900 block of Old Waynesboro Road in Augusta.

According to a warrant, Andrey Blockett walked up to the victim who was in the front passenger of an SUV and said, “You are the Joey I’ve been trying to meet.”

Blockett allegedly hit the victim in the face with a gun and then shot him in the left butt cheek.

Authorities say Blockett may be traveling in a Gold GMC Yukon XL with a dealer tag.

If you know anything about the incident in question or of Blockett’s whereabouts, contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office. at (706) 821-1020 or (706) 821-1080.

Callers May Remain Anonymous.