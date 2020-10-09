Aggravated Assault suspect sought in Grovetown

GROVETOWN (WJBF) – The Grovetown Department of Public Safety needs the public’s help locating an Aggravated Assault suspect.

Alain Torres is wanted in connection to an Aggravated Assault that occurred on the 100 Block of Gulkana Court in Grovetown October 8th.

Any information concerning this suspect, please contact the Grovetown Department of Public Safety at (706) 863-1212 or your local law enforcement agency.

Callers may remain anonymous.

