Aggravated Assault suspect sought in Burke County

BURKE COUNTY, Ga (WJBF) – The Burke county Sheriff’s Office is searching for an Aggravated Assault suspect.
29-year old Brandon Wirnard Jordan has warrants for Aggravated Assault and multiple weapons charges.
Police say Jordan should be considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone with any information on his whereabouts should contact the BCSO.
