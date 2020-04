AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is looking for an Aggravated Assault suspect.

Police say 44-year-old Raymond Fluellen Jr. is wanted for Aggravated Assault and Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime.

The incident happened today, Friday, April 17th at the Medical Center Inn located at 1435 Walton Way.

If you know anything about the whereabouts of Fluellen or details on the incident, contact the RCSO.